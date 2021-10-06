Cassia Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 535 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $394.25. 2,808,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,164. The firm has a market cap of $371.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.60 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,970,706.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.