Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

LAZR traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $14.93. 44,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,260. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

