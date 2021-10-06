Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,114 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 68,515 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. 2,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

