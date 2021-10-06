Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYJ. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

IYJ stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.66. The stock had a trading volume of 50,161 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.78. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

