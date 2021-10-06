Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,009 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 30.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,641,562,000 after buying an additional 401,055 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $137.63. 338,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,221,811. The company has a market capitalization of $383.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.