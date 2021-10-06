Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.85. 81,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,160. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

