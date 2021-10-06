CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stake Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CBIZ by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.