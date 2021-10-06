CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will announce sales of $173.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.60 million and the lowest is $172.46 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year sales of $678.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $679.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $752.14 million, with estimates ranging from $744.11 million to $758.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCCS. Evercore ISI started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 903,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.