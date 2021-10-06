Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $3.30. Cedar Fair posted earnings of ($2.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 203.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

NYSE:FUN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.05. 316,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,500. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,914 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after acquiring an additional 84,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 449,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.