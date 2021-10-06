Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) is TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 339,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Celldex Therapeutics accounts for 3.7% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $11,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLDX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of CLDX traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 328,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,610. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 3.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

