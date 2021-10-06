Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading Up 4.5%

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.14. 1,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 457,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

