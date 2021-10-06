Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Sells $159,485.20 in Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,748,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,638. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.