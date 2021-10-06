Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the August 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Central Japan Railway in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. 32,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,219. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

