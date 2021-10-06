CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37). 115,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 287,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on CentralNic Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £272.51 million and a PE ratio of -45.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.45.

In other CentralNic Group news, insider Max Royde bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,880 ($3,762.74). Also, insider Donald Baladasan sold 165,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £160,050 ($209,106.35).

CentralNic Group Company Profile (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

