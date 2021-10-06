Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

OTCMKTS CPYYY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. 14,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,379. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

