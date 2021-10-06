Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

CPYYY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. 14,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,379. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.38. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

