Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

CPYYY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. 14,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,379. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.38. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.