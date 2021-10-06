Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Down 8.3% on Insider Selling

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02. 7,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 690,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

Specifically, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $648,552.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,163,051 shares in the company, valued at $82,745,414.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,707,772 shares of company stock worth $620,511,149. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Certara by 2,554.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,998,000 after purchasing an additional 218,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Certara by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,006,000 after acquiring an additional 259,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Certara by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801,502 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

