CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Trading Down 0.3%

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €114.00 ($134.12) and last traded at €115.40 ($135.76). 10,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €115.80 ($136.24).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWC shares. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €123.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €126.92. The company has a market capitalization of $842.26 million and a P/E ratio of 16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

