CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Up 30.1% in September

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGGYY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. 38,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,197. CGG has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.04.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). CGG had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter.

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

