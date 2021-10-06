Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTHR. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of CTHR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.93. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,889. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.20. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 448,191 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

