Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

CLDT opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

CLDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

