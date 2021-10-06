Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.46.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after purchasing an additional 659,597 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $71,375,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after acquiring an additional 592,956 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.