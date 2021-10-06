Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Trading 5.4% Higher

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.34 and last traded at $104.19. 86,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,343,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

