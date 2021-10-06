China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 13,694 shares.The stock last traded at $19.21 and had previously closed at $19.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 3,075.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 51,916 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

