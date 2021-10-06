Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,863.86.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,824.79. 4,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,821. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,884.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,613.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,067,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.