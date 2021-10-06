Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $277.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.50.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.05. 934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,714. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

