CIBC Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$9.25

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s current price.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.21.

Shares of WCP traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.20. 1,622,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,320. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.75.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,488,636 shares in the company, valued at C$12,791,589.04. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,450.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

