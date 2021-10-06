CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power (TSE:NPI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s current price.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.95.

TSE:NPI opened at C$38.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.21. Northland Power has a one year low of C$37.25 and a one year high of C$51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.35.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.6400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northland Power news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,885,050.18.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

