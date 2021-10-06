CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Enel Américas by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Enel Américas by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Enel Américas by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Shares of Enel Américas stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,267. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.