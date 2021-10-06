CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $537,000 Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

