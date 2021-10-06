CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 98 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $40.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,545.36. 8,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,955. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31,733.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,796.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,590.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.01 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,930.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

