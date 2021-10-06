CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

OTIS traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $81.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,347. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.77 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

