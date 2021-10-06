CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler Purchases 19,724 Shares of Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 19,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CMCT traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. 1,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $211.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.
CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
