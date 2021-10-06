CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler Purchases 19,724 Shares of Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler purchased 19,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CMCT traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. 1,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $211.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 140,468 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $854,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $686,000. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

