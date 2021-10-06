Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,798,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $368,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock worth $1,804,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

