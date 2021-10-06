Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,578,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.65 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.10.

