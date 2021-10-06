Citigroup Inc. Purchases 49,943 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 85.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 436,700 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 134,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 49,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TTMI opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 1.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

