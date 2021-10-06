Citigroup Inc. Purchases 7,657 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 280,954 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 258,649 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,003,000 after buying an additional 247,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,906,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,832,000 after buying an additional 239,390 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 163,192 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

