Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

Citizens Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services, as well as, deposit, trust, and brokerage services. The company was founded on September 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Elkins, WV.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.