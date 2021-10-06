Civitas Price Reaches $0.0110 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market cap of $91,088.25 and approximately $17.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00024133 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001177 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,281,625 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

