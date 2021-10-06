Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,340. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,280,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

