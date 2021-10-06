Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.47

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.47 and last traded at $108.27, with a volume of 886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 683,897 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 205,501 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $16,425,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 138,721 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

