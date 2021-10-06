Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.47

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.47 and last traded at $108.27, with a volume of 886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.41.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.75.
In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 683,897 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 205,501 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $16,425,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 138,721 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clean Harbors Company Profile (NYSE:CLH)
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.