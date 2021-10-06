Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $41.39

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.39, but opened at $42.99. Clear Secure shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 1,023 shares traded.

YOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.