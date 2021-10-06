Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Clearfield traded as high as $47.73 and last traded at $47.73, with a volume of 1227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

CLFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clearfield by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $655.68 million, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

