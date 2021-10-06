Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Codexis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Codexis by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

CDXS opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

