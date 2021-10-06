Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 180,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $50,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

