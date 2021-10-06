Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $29.95.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.