Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $248.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.81. Coherent has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 12.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Coherent by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after purchasing an additional 210,489 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the second quarter valued at $3,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

