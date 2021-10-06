Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.85. 183,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296,345. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

