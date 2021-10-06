Color Platform (CLR) Hits Market Cap of $268,010.20

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 10% against the dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $268,010.20 and approximately $3.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,500.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $619.30 or 0.01115839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.51 or 0.00359474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.84 or 0.00275390 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00045819 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002999 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars.

