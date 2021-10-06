Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,092,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,686,000 after buying an additional 207,606 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after buying an additional 200,606 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after buying an additional 190,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,557,000 after buying an additional 171,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

CMCO traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $48.71. 489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,901. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

