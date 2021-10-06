Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €7.50 ($8.82) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s current price.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.91 ($6.96).

Shares of ETR CBK traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €5.86 ($6.89). 7,720,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a twelve month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.66.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

